Ashes 2023: 'Nathan Lyon's injury doesn't look good, it's a big loss for us,' says Steve Smith

Australia dealt with an injury blow on day two of the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s, as spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a suspected calf injury and was helped off the field, taking no further part in the game. While official word on the nature of his injury is yet to be out, batting legend Steve Smith said it doesn’t look good and that his absence will hurt Australia in this Test.

It was after tea on day two when Lyon while attempting to take a catch at fine leg, got injured. Playing his 100th consecutive Test – being the first bowler in Test history to achieve this feat, Lyon is feared to be out of action for an extended period.

Smith, who scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings – his 32nd overall in this format, shared some insights on what’s happening with Lyon.

After the day’s play, Smith told the media, "I haven't been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn't look good. It doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game," Steve Smith told reporters at the end of the day's play. "I'm not sure how he actually is. But obviously, if he's no good, it's a big loss for us.

"He's in his 100th consecutive Test match, which I know he was really looking forward to taking part in and having a role in as well. Fingers crossed he's OK, but it didn't look good," Smith added. Oz changed tactics after losing Lyon Australia went for plan B right after Nathan Lyon left the field – opting to go short for Harry Brook and Ben Stokes. The ploy seemed to work a bit as a couple of chances were created, but it remains to be seen, for how long Australia sticks to this.

In his absence, Pat Cummins even went for Travis Head and Smith as part-time options, but it was the pace battery that bowled the majority of over during the fag end.

Meanwhile, England batter Ben Duckett, who fell two shy of his maiden Ashes hundred at Lord’s, also sounded worried for Lyon, saying knowing what he brings to the table, Lyon would have been useful on this track in the fourth innings.

"It's a huge shame, and I really hope it's not too bad for him. You never want to see anyone go down with an injury. We all wish him the best," Ben Duckett, who fell two short of a century to the short ball. "He was going to play a massive part in that fourth innings, he's such a good bowler. It will be interesting to see how they go about it.

"If they keep going bumpers with all four bowlers, I think they'll be quite tired by the end of it, especially with back-to-back Tests. Travis bowled all right tonight, so maybe he will bowl a bit," Duckett added.

As things stand, England are 278 for four at stumps on day two.