Ashes 2023: England counter attack on Day 2 as Duckett, Brook lead charge; Aussies handed Lyon injury blow

England have given a perfect answer to Australia's massive 416-run first innings score after they started on front foot on Day 2. The hosts already trailing the ongoing 0-1 took the counter-attacking approach on the Day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s as Ben Duckett and Harry Brook took the charge against a resolute Aussie bowling attack. The day came with mixed fortunes for the visitors having seen Steve Smith become score his 32nd Test ton while Nathan Lyon got injured and limped off the ground in the second session while fielding. Test in the balance after England deliver with the bat 🌟#WTC25 | #ENGvAUS 📝: https://t.co/liWqlPCKqn pic.twitter.com/FA7Voy1Y5k — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2023 × Smith leads Australia to 416 Starting the day at an unbeaten 85, Steve Smith looked in perfect touch after misfiring at Edgbaston in the first Test. The former skipper scored his 12th Ashes ton in the first session which also saw him go level with Steve Waugh for most hundreds by an Australian player in Tests, only Ricky Ponting with 41 has scored more. Smith would soon depart on 110 while skipper Pat Cummins did not get the desired help which saw the Aussies end their first innings at 416 having been bowled out.

For England, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue both ended with three wickets each while Joe Root ended with two scalps as well. England start on front foot The hosts started their innings on the front foot as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put a 91-run stand for the first wicket. While Crawley departed for 48, it was his partner, Duckett who made the difference, he was approaching his third Test hundred but missed having been dismissed on 98 by Josh Hazlewood in the 43rd over. However, usual contributions from Ollie Pope (42) saw England in the ascendency as they dominated towards the end of the day.

Injury scare for Aussies Australia on the other hand were handed a major blow in their later as star spinner, Nathan Lyon playing in his 100th Test was seen limping off the field. In the 37th over he injured his right calf while attempting to stop the ball. He was not seen after that on the field and has given the management a major scare as the visitors could now be forced to use part-time options for the rest of the match if Lyon does not recover.

At Stumps on Day 2, Brook was batting on 45 while skipper Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 17 as England ended the day at 278/4 from 61 overs. The hosts still trail Australia by 138 runs in the first innings.

