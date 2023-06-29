Kylian Mbappe and France teammates raise concern after police kills teenager during traffic check
After a teenager, identified as Naël M., was killed Tuesday during a traffic check, it has created a huge stir in France with superstar footballer Kylian Mbappe and some of his national teammates criticising the police.
Kylian Mbappé and other prominent French soccer players have voiced their concerns after a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed during a police check in a Paris suburb. The incident took place on Tuesday (June 27) and has shocked the entire country. Mbappe -- who scored a hat-trick for France in their narrow defeat versus Argentina in last year's FIFA World Cup final -- took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "I feel bad for my France. An unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go out to Naël's family and loved ones, this little angel who left far too soon."
J’ai mal à ma France. 💙🤍💔💔💔— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 28, 2023
Une situation inacceptable.
Tout mes pensées vont pour la famille et les proches de Naël, ce petit ange parti beaucoup trop tôt.
The police officer suspected of firing on the 17-year-old boy was detained and faces manslaughter charges, according to the Nanterre prosecutor's office. Meanwhile, the victim was wounded by a gunshot and died on the spot. It is to be noted that the youngster's death has caused a huge uproar nationwide and resulted in unrest in multiple towns. As a result, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin claimed that as many as 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned during the overnight disturbances.
Mike Maignan, France's goalkeeper, also reacted to the shocking turn of events and tweeted, "A bullet in the head…It’s always for the same people that being in the wrong leads to death."
France teammate Jules Koundé wrote, "As if this latest police blunder wasn’t enough, the 24-hour news channels are taking advantage of it by making a big fuss. The journalists’ ask questions with the sole aim of distorting the truth, criminalizing the victim and finding extenuating circumstances where none exist. An age-old method for masking the real problem. Why don’t we turn off the TV and find out what’s going on?” Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to “maintain order."
