Football Transfers: Al Ahli confirm Édouard Mendy signing from Chelsea, joins Saudi Pro League on 3-year deal

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Champions League-winning goalkeeper Édouard Mendy as the star player follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante to the Saudi Pro League. The signing was confirmed on Wednesday, June 28 evening which will see the Senegal international sign a three-year deal that will last until 2026. With Mendy’s departure, Chelsea have continued their clear-out as they build for the 2023-24 season. 📷 | THE BEST goalkeeper is in our house!

🧤🇸🇳🔒@edou_mendy_ #WelcomeMendy pic.twitter.com/KE58mukA9L — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) June 28, 2023 × Chelsea confirm departure It is reported that Al Ahli paid a little under $22 million to sign the Chelsea star who helped the club win their second Champions League title in 2021. Earlier, Chelsea had confirmed the departure of Kante, who was signed by Al Ittihad while last summer’s signing Kalidou Koulibaly also left the club to join Al-Hilal. The West London club is hoping to offload a few more players before the pre-season begins on July 1.

Mendy was long linked with a move away from the club after Saudi Pro League clubs started targeting players from European leagues. The transfer saga began once Benzema had made his move to the Asia side with a host of clubs in the league planning to spend big on players.

The deal has seen a big clear-out continue at Chelsea, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now expected to leave the club. The Gabon star is also expected to swap European football for the Middle East and could soon announce his departure.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2023: Ankita Raina, India’s only singles player at event, bows out with a loss in qualifiers More outgoings on offer Chelsea are also expected to announce the departure of German international Kai Havertz as the player moves closer to a move to Arsenal. It reported that the Gunners are paying a whopping more than $60 million to get the transfer done and could announce it before the weekend.

On the other hand, Chelsea have been reluctant to let go of Mason Mount after rejecting a third bid for the England international. Manchester United had three bids rejected by the five-time Premier League champions and are still open to the move if the Red Devils match their demands.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side in terms of incomings is close to agreeing on a deal for Brighton star Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian could add the required steel in the middle of the park and was earlier linked with Arsenal, who have turned their attention to Declan Rice instead.

