Wimbledon 2023: Ankita Raina, India’s only singles player at event, bows out with a loss in qualifiers

On Tuesday (June 27), India’s No 1 women’s singles player Ankita Raina bowed out of the first round of the Wimbledon qualifiers, losing to Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The 30-year-old Raina was the only player from India competing in the singles draw at the Championships this year and with her campaign coming to an end, there is no hope left for the Indian contingent in singles.

Raina, ranked number 197, suffered a defeat despite winning her opening set. Leading 1-0 with a 6-3 win in the opening set, she lost the plot as she went down 6-7 (5), 1-6 to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Talking about Raina, she would be gutted to see the end of her run after being ahead in the game. Having won the first set 6-3, she was even ahead in the second set; leading 5-4. From thereon, she lost momentum as Maneiro made the most of her mistakes. She stretched the set to the tiebreak and eventually won before dominating the third set by dropping just a point.

As a result, the Spaniard wrapped up the proceedings in two hours and 26 minutes to progress ahead.

So far, Raina has featured in the main draw at Wimbledon only once. In 2021, she lost in the women’s doubles with American Lauren Davis in the opening round. In the same year, she also qualified for the mixed doubles main draw along with Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan. However, she could not move past the first round, losing to Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.