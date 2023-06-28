ugc_banner

Tennis: WTA roundup | Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff cruise in England

Reuters
Eastbourne, EnglandUpdated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Pegula posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 24th-ranked Qinwen Zheng of China in 1 hour, 38 minutes, while Gauff fired six aces en route to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Bernarda Pera in 61 minutes.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula and fifth-seeded Coco Gauff each recorded straight-set wins to advance to the second round of the Rothesay International on Tuesday in Eastbourne, England. Pegula posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 24th-ranked Qinwen Zheng of China in 1 hour, 38 minutes, while Gauff fired six aces en route to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Bernarda Pera in 61 minutes.

Pegula and Gauff could meet in the quarterfinals, provided they win their second-round matches on Wednesday against Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio and lucky loser Jodie Burrage of Great Britain, respectively. Also on Tuesday, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia secured a 6-1, 7-5 win over Madison Brengle and fourth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia captured a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Eighth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia had a much tougher time of it before notching a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Bad Homburg Open

Second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova outlasted Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic to punch her ticket to the quarterfinals. Samsonova recorded 18 aces to secure a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over the 18-year-old Noskova.

Fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu was not as fortunate. Spain's Rebeka Masarova registered seven aces en route to a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 victory over the Canadian, a former U.S. Open champion and the runner-up at this tournament last year. Also on Tuesday, eighth-seeded Varvara Gracheva notched a 6-2, 7-5 win over Italian Sara Errani.

RELATED

Wimbledon 2023: Ankita Raina, India’s only singles player at event, bows out with a loss in qualifiers

NFL: Former QB Ryan Mallet dies in drowning incident, Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh pay respect

Will it be curtains for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after 2023 ODI World Cup? Sourav Ganguly shares his take