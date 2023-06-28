NFL: Free agent RB Leonard Fournette escapes unhurt after car catches fire while he was driving

NFL running back Leonard Fournette 'thanked god' in a social media post after he escaped an injury. Fournette's car had caught fire while he was driving on a highway but the RB luckily managed to stay unhurt.

In a video posted by him on Instagram, his car can be seen charred on the side of a road. It is, however, remains unclear that what caused the fire or where he was at the time of accident.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I'am still blessed," Fournette posted along with the video of the car. Have a look at the post here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette) × The RB, who was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022, was released in March earlier this year. Fournette although, denied any 'bad blood' between him and the franchise and had told the Tampa Bay Times that he was released at his request. He had added that the release request was, in part, due to Buccaneers quarter back Tom Brady's retirement.

Fournette's release comes after he had signed a three-year deal with the Bucs last offseason worth $21 million. The deal also had a provision of adding another $3 million in incentives.

The No. 4 draft pick in 2017, Fournette had made his debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was with them for three season from 2017 to 2019. He had two 1000+ yards seasons with the Jags, in 2017 and 2019, running for 1,040 and 1,152 yards, respectively.

Overall, Fournette has played in 79 games and has started in 61 of them. He has ran for 4,478 yards in 1,132 attempts in six season in the NFL, averaging nearly 4.0 yards per carry. He has also racked up 34 touchdowns in his career so far.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE