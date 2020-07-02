‘Younis Khan held a knife to my throat’: Grant Flower on his stint as Pakistan batting coach

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Grant Flower, who was Pakistan’s batting coach between 2014 and 2019, made a shocking claim as he said Younis Khan once disagreed with his batting tips so much that he brought a knife to his throat and then-Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur had to intervene.

Flower, while narrating his experience as the batting coach of Pakistan cricket team, recalled some of the “tough characters” in the dressing room who didn’t take his advice well. However, Flower said that some incidents are part of coaching while being thankful for his splendid career as a cricketer and coach.

Younis Khan… quite tough to master: Grant Flower

“Younis Khan… quite tough to master,” said Flower on Following On Cricket Podcast. “Obviously, a brilliant career. I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him a bit of batting advice, not that my career was anywhere near his regarding stats, as he is the highest scorer in Pakistan Test cricket.

ALSO READ: N Srinivasan lashes out at 'anti-Indian' Shashank Manohar for causing damage to Indian cricket as ICC chairman

“But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene. Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

Flower further called Ahmed Shehzad as another “interesting character” in the Pakistan team as he said he is rebellious but added that sometimes being rebel makes them better players but sometimes it may not bear fruits.

WATCH: Cricket back in different look as England bowlers give first glimpse of post-COVID celebrations

“He is a very skilful batter, but quite rebellious. Every team has got their rebel. Sometimes it makes them better players, sometimes maybe not so.”

Flower, who is now part of the Sri Lankan coaching staff had earlier in 2019, said that one thing he would not miss being in Pakistan were “backstabbing ex-players”.