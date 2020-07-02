Cricket back in different look as England bowlers give first glimpse of post-COVID celebrations - Watch

England cricket players were back on the field as they continue their preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against the West Indies starting July 8. Before the commencement of the much-awaited return of international cricket, England are playing a three-day intra-squad friendly match to have a look at how players have improved on their fitness while taking cognizance of the current form.

With England’s Team Buttler vs Team Stokes match, a new way of celebrating wickets was seen on the field. While European football has witnessed players elbow dabbing and fist-bumping to celebrate goals, players have been seen hugging or even celebrating in close proximity. However, ICC has been stricter with their rules.

Veteran James Anderson was back in action for the first time since suffering an injury in New Zealand. Even though the iconic pacer looked a bit rusty, he ended up picking two wickets. Bowlers from Team Stokes celebrated with elbow dabs mostly including Anderson.

England Cricket gave a glimpse of Anderson’s bowling and post-wicket celebrations as the veteran was seen elbow dabbing his teammates.

Anderson picked up 2 for 49 in his 18 overs and was also seen using hand-sanitizers multiple times during the course of Day 1 of the practice match.

Team Buttler ended the opening day with five for 287 with Dan Lawrence and opener James Bracey impressing with half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has been appointed captain for the first Test against the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton with Joe Root set to miss the clash as his wife is due their second child later this week. Root is set to be back in action for the second Test.

