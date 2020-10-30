'You never know': KKR's mentor David Hussey still confident of playoff spot despite 7th loss

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 30, 2020, 04.20 PM(IST)

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: DK's knights meet Warners' risers (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )

During the post-match press conference, he said: "We have put ourselves in this position by losing games. But we are still breathing in the competition."

Kolkata Knight Riders' hopes for play-offs were dented after Chennai pulled off a last-minute win. KKR find themselves in a sticky position as a seventh loss this season has opened their chances of being knocked out. 

However, KKR's team mentor David Hussey believes that the team is still "breathing" in the tournament and are still confident of qualifying into the playoffs this season. 

"In a few days' time, we are going to recharge our batteries and come out and play free-flowing cricket. You never know what could happen, results go our way and we can shock a few teams in the playoffs," he added.

"Every defeat is difficult. But full credit to Chennai, they deserved the win. They bowled and fielded well and then they chased the total. I thought 175 was par... full credit to Chennai. Their second-wicket partnership batsmen Rayudu and the youngster from Maharashtra (Gaikwad) was sublime and went a long way in winning the game for Chennai," Hussey spoke about the last-ball defeat against CSK.

When asked about Rana's performance for KKR this season, he said: "Yeah...Rana. He has had a very good tournament. A very consistent tournament. In the last few innings he has been a consistent player for KKR."

