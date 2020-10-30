IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians post cheeky tweet after Yadav's stare-off with Kohli

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav became a talking point on social media after his sensational knock against RCB, shortly after being excluded from India's squad for the tour of Australia.

During the match, Kohli and Yadav were involved in a stare-off. This happened during the 13th over when Yadav drove the ball towards the cover where Kohli stopped the ball and gave a long stare to the batsman. Suryakumar did not hold back and stared back himself while remaining unmoved. However, no words were exchanged between the two.

Kohli came near Yadav and stared at him for 15 seconds but Yadav said nothing and stood his ground while looking back at him. Kohli's behaviour earned him criticism on social media. Many netizens felt that Kohli's actions left a bad taste.

Yadav's team Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to post a cheeky tweet on the incident. It said: "He came, He saw stared, He conquered."

In IPL 2018, Suryakumar Yadav smashed 512 runs at an average of 36 and strike-rate of 133.3. In IPL 2019, he scored 424 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32.61 and strike-rate of 130.86. So far in IPL 2020, he has hammered 362 runs in 12 matches at an average of 40.22 and strike-rate of 155.36. Despite his good stats, Yadav was omitted from India squad. It angered many netizens and questioned the selectors' choice.