WTC summit clash: Aakash Chopra rules out defending champions NZ's chances, predicts finalists

India thrashed Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series opener, in Mohali, to win by an innings and 222 runs. Despite the big win, Rohit Sharma's Team India is at the fourth position in the points table of the ongoing second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Following the Mohali Test win, India's percentage points have improved (54.16) but they still have a lot to do if they need to qualify for the WTC final. Australia (77.77), Pakistan (66.66), Sri Lanka (66.66), and South Africa (60) are at the top four. India will play Sri Lanka in the second and final Test and then lock horns with England in their remaining one Test (away), Bangladesh in two Tests (away) before hosting Australia in a four-match series in the remainder of their second cycle.

Prior to the second Test versus the Lankans, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra made a bold claim and predicted the finalists for the ongoing WTC cycle. Chopra feels defending champions Kane Williamson's New Zealand won't qualify whereas named two teams who can meet in the finale.

“India need to get 100 percent points in the four-match series against Australia. You cannot draw, you have to win all four games,” Aakash said on his official YouTube channel. "We're likely to win against Sri Lanka 2-0. We have to play Bangladesh away, I'm confident we can win there. And the one one-off Test against England. We lost the series in South Africa, so it is not going to be easy," he asserted.

"They (New Zealand) have only 2 Tests remaining at home. They have drawn series against Bangladesh and South Africa. New Zealand won't qualify. Even if they win their remaining two Tests at home against Sri Lanka, they have two Tests away against Pakistan (and 3 against England). It is over for them, they won't qualify,” the former cricketer further opined.

"I am not counting England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and I won't count New Zealand as well. I don't think Sri Lanka have a chance at qualification. I believe it will be between three teams -- Australia, India, and Pakistan. If Pakistan don't prepare such roads, there's a strong possibility of a Pakistan-Australia final," Chopra added. The veteran also named Dean Elgar-led South Africa as the dark horse and concluded by saying, "South Africa is a dark horse. If they beat Australia in Australia, England in England, they have a good chance. They will win at home, it is the away series that they have to focus on. So, they have a decent outside chance. But the frontrunners are Australia and Pakistan. I think that is going to be the final."