WTC final: When and where will India lock horns with Australia to end 10-year-long ICC-title drought

Kane Williamson's 27th ton propelled New Zealand to a famous two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Christchurch Test on Monday (March 13). With this win, the current Test world champions New Zealand helped India enter the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Thus, the result of the ongoing India-Australia Test is not out of the picture as India have already qualified for the finale. For SL to qualify, they had to whitewash hosts NZ and hope that India does not win the Ahmedabad Test. While India's victory is very much out of the picture, with a tame draw on the cards, the Islanders are now out with a close defeat.

Thus, India will play in the WTC final for the second time in a row. After they missed a golden opportunity to win the inaugural edition in 2021, losing to New Zealand, India will now have another go at the coveted title. Here's when and where will India square off with Pat Cummins & Co. at the WTC finale:

India vs Australia, WTC Final

Rohit Sharma-led India will meet the Aussies in the WTC summit clash on June 07. The match will be held at The Kennington Oval, London. June 12 will be the reserve day. At the venue, India have played 14 Tests; winning only two and losing five (with seven draws). However, they triumphed over England by 157 runs in their last tie at the venue in 2021. Meanwhile, Australia have played 38 Tests at The Oval, winning seven and losing 17 of them along with 14 draws.