WTC final: Ind-Aus to meet in ICC men's final for first time after 20 years! Here's what happened back then

New Zealand's thrilling one-wicket win over Sri Lanka, in Christchurch, confirmed India a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka had to whitewash the hosts in the two-match Test series and pray for India to not win their ongoing Ahmedabad Test versus Australia in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to topple Rohit Shamra & Co. and join Australia in the WTC summit clash. Nonetheless, Kane Williamson's unbeaten 121, his 27th Test ton, propelled the Tim Southee-led Black Caps to a thrilling one-wicket win, in pursuit of 285, on the last ball of the first Test on Monday (March 13).

Thus, India have now officially entered the WTC final and will lock horns with Pat Cummins-led Australia for the ICC title on June 07, at The Oval, London. It is to be noted that arch-rivals India and Australia will now lock horns in an ICC men's final for the first time after 20 years. The last time both sides squared off in an ICC finale was during the 2003 ODI World Cup in Johannesburg.

Here's what happened in the last ICC men's final between India, Australia

The last time India faced Australia in a men's ICC final was during the 2003 ODI World Cup. Back then, the invincibles Ricky Ponting-led Aussies came into the summit clash without dropping a game. Meanwhile, India started poorly before turning the tides emphatically to reach the summit clash. During the finale, nothing clicked for India despite winning the toss. Ganguly-led India invited Australia to bat first, who rode on Ponting's 140 not out and Damien Martyn's 88* to post a daunting 359 for 2. In reply, India only managed 234 all-out with Virender Sehwag's 82 being the top score.