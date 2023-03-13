NZ vs SL, 1st Test: Williamson, Mitchell take Kiwis to thrilling two-wicket win as India qualify for WTC final

The New Zealand-Sri Lanka first Test, at Christchurch, was on a knife-edge at stumps on Day 4 on Sunday (March 12). The Tim Southee-led hosts were 28 for 1 in pursuit of 285 after Angelo Mathews' stunning ton propelled the Lankans to set up a challenging target. On Day 5, on Monday (March 13), New Zealand batters rode on former skipper Kane Williamson's 121* and Darly Mitchell's blitz (81 off 86 balls) to end Sri Lanka's hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Islanders had to whitewash the Kiwis in the two-match Test series but with defeat in the series opener, they are out of WTC final race with Team India joining Australia in the finale.

Day 5 started with a rain delay. After the weather was clear, the Black Caps were set to face a minimum of 53 overs, requiring another 257 for a stunning win. NZ lost opener Tom Latham. Henry Nicholls played with positive intent but departed for a 24-ball 20. It gave a sneak peek into the hosts' mindset as they were going after the target. After Nicholls' fall, Mitchell -- whose century propelled the Black Caps to a slender 18-run lead -- came out all guns blazing. He upped the ante and brought some urgency to the chase while Williamson held his end as well. Although the former captain looked rusty, he didn't get bogged down to concede his wicket.

Williamson-Mitchell were proactive in their 142-run stand as they found the boundaries and ran hard to keep the scoreboard ticking. Mitchell fell for an impressive 86-ball 81, laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. Amid regular fall of wickets and some tight bowling, Williamson's 27th Test ton still managed to guide the home side to a famous two-wicket win on the last ball of the contest.

With one needed off the final delivery, Asitha Fernando bowled on the middle and leg stump as Williamson tried to hook but could not connect. Williamson and Neil Wagner ran to steal a run as the wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella missed hitting the stumps at the striker's end. Fernando collected the ball and hit the timber at the non-striker's end but Williamson's timely dived sealed a famous win for the Black Caps. Here's the video:

Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka fought hard from the first day. After being invited to bat first, they scored at a rapid pace and made 355. In addition, they had NZ reeling at 151 for 5 but couldn't get rid of their middle and lower order in a flash. As a result of Mitchell's 102 and Matt Henry's 72, the hosts gained a vital lead and managed 373. Later, Mathews' 115 took SL to 302 all-out; setting up a tricky 285-run target. Nonetheless, NZ's attacking display shut the game for SL as they are out of the reckoning to play the WTC final.