4th Test, day 4: Virat Kohli's best Test score against Australia puts India on brink of sealing WTC final spot

Virat Kohli’s best Test score (186) against Australia has put India on the brink of sealing the remaining one spot in the World Test Championship final as the hosts are in a commanding position heading into the final day of the Ahmedabad Test. With Australia being a batter down and trailing by 88 runs heading into the fifth day, they would be worried about yet another collapse in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Day four completely belonged to India and Virat Kohli in particular. Beginning the proceedings alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli remained firm in his quest of ending his Test century drought in Ahmedabad. Getting assistance from each of the partners until the tail started, Kohli broke the ice and completed his first Test hundred since scoring last in November 2019.

In the process, he did break several records with one of them being registering his highest Test score against his favourite opponents Australia (186 off 364).

Though tomorrow’s headlines would mention Kohli’s name, another player who hogged the limelight not only during this innings but also throughout the series was Axar Patel. The bowling all-rounder didn’t make it to the top in the wickets column but he made sure he isn’t going unnoticed as he smashed his third fifty of the series.

Slamming every one Axar was on a rampage at the Narendra Modi Stadium hitting a marvellous 79 off 1143 balls. A 162-run stand between these two left Australia clueless as India marched its way into a winning position with each passing over.

As Shreyas Iyer didn’t come out to bat after complaining of lower back pain earlier on day three, India’s all-nine wickets fell on 571, 91 more than Australia’s first innings total.

With hardly six overs left for the day’s play, the Indian bowlers kept it tight against Travis Head and a newcomer in the opening slot Matthew Kuhnemann – the number 11 batter. Yes, you read it right! In Usman Khawaja’s absence, who suffered an injury while fielding, Kuhnemann was asked to be a make-shift opener.