WTC Final: Virat Kohli's exhibition with bat will be the key for India, says Parthiv Patel

Virat Kohli is now the most successful Indian Test skipper yet an ICC trophy actually keeps on escaping him. Virat Kohli has driven India in the 2017 Champions Trophy where Team India ended up as runners-up and in the 2019 World Cup Team India was knocked out in the semi-finals yet in spite of playing some quality cricket India didn't figure out how to arise as victors. Along these lines, Parthiv Patel believes the forthcoming World Test Championship finale against New Zealand will be Virat Kohli's opportunity to get his hands on an ICC trophy as the skipper of India.

"Now there is a chance for Virat Kohli - who has been eluded from the ICC trophy. He has led India in a couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning the Test championship would be a big feather in his cap," Parthiv Parthiv told Star Sports.

Parthiv Patel believes that Virat Kohli's exhibition with the willow will hold the way into India's possibilities in the impending World Test Championship finale.

Team India is set to play New Zealand in the marquee occasion in Southampton beginning June 18.

Virat Kohli will be anxious to win an ICC Trophy for Team India under his administration. He will likewise want to be at the highest point of his game with the bat close by and make a match-characterizing commitment.

"I don't think Virat Kohli would be worried about his own performance" - Parthiv Patel said.

Virat Kohli delighted in incredible accomplishment with the bat on India's 2018 visit through England

Parthiv Patel saw that the teams' advantage will be first on Virat Kohli's psyche and that he won't be worried about his own individual presentation.

"Knowing Virat Kohli, I don't think he would be worried about his own performance at this point in time. He would be only thinking about how he can contribute so that India goes on to win this Test match."

Parthiv Patel concluded by expressing that Kohli will need to draw on his encounters from India's last visit through England, where he had made something happen in the wake of going through a sweltering time in 2014.

"He will go back to his drawing board and see what kind of adjustment he had made after the 2014 series and he came back brilliantly. There was a question mark over his technique and how he would play against Jimmy Anderson but he came back strongly. He definitely holds the key as far as India's batting is concerned."

There were question marks raised about Virat Kohli's strategy against the swinging ball after he averaged only 13.40 in five Tests in India's 2014 visit through England.

Be that as it may, he addressed every one of his faultfinders on India's last visit in 2018, as he amassed 593 runs at a phenomenal average of 59.30 and appeared to be untroubled by the moving ball.