Cricket: Jamieson dismisses skipper Root on the very first ball of the day - WATCH

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 06, 2021, 01:07 PM(IST)

Kyle Jamieson Photograph:( AFP )

Root, who was batting on 42, caught an edge of Jamieson's delivery handing an easy catch to Ross Taylor at the first slip. The English captain had to depart on 42 off 113 balls.

Kiwi pacers have starred in the ongoing first Test between England and New Zealand. Rain played a spoilsport as Day 3 ended without play. However, the BlackCaps began Day 4 in style as Kyle Jamieson dismissed England skipper Joe Root in the very first ball.

The hosts could not cope up with the skipper's wicket as the team could manage only 164 more runs before being bowled out for 275 in 101.1 overs. England batsman Rory Burns had the only notable contribution among the other batsmen. 

Tim Southee's 6/43 wreaked havoc and dismantled the hosts and getting a comfortable lead of 103 runs to New Zealand. 

However, New Zealand suffered an early blow as double-centurion Devon Conway was dismissed cheaply. England also took the wicket of skipper Kane Williamson, who scored 1 run off 19 balls. 

At the stumps of Day 4, New Zealand had 62/2 on the board and a lead of 165 runs.  

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jun 07, 2021 | 3rd ODI LIVE
Ireland in Netherlands, 3 ODI Series, 2021
NED
 VS
IRE
133/6
(39.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jun 02, 2021 | 1st Test
New Zealand in England, 2 Test Series, 2021
ENG
(101.1 ov) 275
(70.0 ov) 170/3
VS
NZ
378 (122.4 ov)
169/6 dec (52.3 ov)
England drew with New Zealand
Full Scorecard →
Jun 04, 2021 | 2nd ODI
Ireland in Netherlands, 3 ODI Series, 2021
NED
(49.2 ov) 157
VS
IRE
158/2 (43.0 ov)
Ireland beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
