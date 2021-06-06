Cricket: Jamieson dismisses skipper Root on the very first ball of the day - WATCH

Kiwi pacers have starred in the ongoing first Test between England and New Zealand. Rain played a spoilsport as Day 3 ended without play. However, the BlackCaps began Day 4 in style as Kyle Jamieson dismissed England skipper Joe Root in the very first ball.

Root, who was batting on 42, caught an edge of Jamieson's delivery handing an easy catch to Ross Taylor at the first slip. The English captain had to depart on 42 off 113 balls.

The hosts could not cope up with the skipper's wicket as the team could manage only 164 more runs before being bowled out for 275 in 101.1 overs. England batsman Rory Burns had the only notable contribution among the other batsmen.

Tim Southee's 6/43 wreaked havoc and dismantled the hosts and getting a comfortable lead of 103 runs to New Zealand.

However, New Zealand suffered an early blow as double-centurion Devon Conway was dismissed cheaply. England also took the wicket of skipper Kane Williamson, who scored 1 run off 19 balls.

At the stumps of Day 4, New Zealand had 62/2 on the board and a lead of 165 runs.