Cricket: Mike Hesson compares Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's captaincy styles ahead of WTC Final

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson is expecting the upcoming World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand to be an equal contest. India take on New Zealand in a high-octane final of the World Test Championship at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, starting from June 18.

Hesson reckons that it will be an exciting game between the two top sides in the longest format of the game while adding no injury concerns for both the teams will make it a worthwhile watch for the fans.

"They are even. The fact that it’s being played at a neutral venue also makes the WTC final an even contest. I think both sides are going to be at their strongest, which is great. Assuming there are no injuries in the next couple of weeks, both sides will be at full strength and we are in for an exciting Test," the former New Zealand coach told TimesofIndia.com.

Hesson has worked with both New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. While Hesson was the head coach of New Zealand in past, he is currently the Director of Cricket at RCB with Kohli leading the franchise.

Comparing the two, Hesson said that Williamson is a slow-burn, who will seek a perfect time to put pressure on the opponent while Kohli wants to attack from the word go.

"Both are very good leaders and yes, both are different in their style of captaincy. Kane is more of a slow-burn in the sense that he likes to put pressure over a period of time. Virat, on the other hand, is constantly looking for ways to put his side in the driver’s seat. The WTC final will be a test of captaincy for both Kane and Virat. As the wicket changes from day to day, it will be interesting to see how both Kane and Virat make those little tweaks in their strategies to stay ahead," Hesson said.

New Zealand are currently playing a two-Test series against England whereas India are undergoing quarantine in Southampton.