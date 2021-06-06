Cricket: 'I wanted to perform and contribute to the team's win': Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has expressed his disappointment at not being part for the Indian squad for the World Test Championship final and the resulting five-match series against England.

A 24-part Indian crew, including four reserve players, have headed out to England for the World Test Championship finale against New Zealand and the Test series against England. Kuldeep Yadav, who was essential for the Indian squad for most of the WTC cycle despite the fact that he had the opportunity to play only one Test, isn't important for this unforeseen.

In an interview with India News, Kuldeep Yadav said: "I am disappointed not to be part of the Indian team because I wanted to go and perform and contribute to the team's win. These things happen, yes you are sad, but at the same time you are ready to perform in the next opportunity," said Yadav.

The left-arm wrist-spinner is hopeful about being a part of the Indian limited-overs crew for the visit through Sri Lanka.

"I didn't go there, so hopefully I will go to Sri Lanka and get the chance to perform there. Cricket should continue happening, every player is sad when he is not in the team, everyone wants to remain in the team but sometimes the situation is such that you are not part of the team," added Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India will play three ODIs and as a huge number on their limited-overs visit through Sri Lanka in July. Kuldeep Yadav is probably going to get firm rivalry from any semblance of Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar for a spot in the playing XI regardless of whether he will be picked.

Kuldeep Yadav additionally communicated idealism about the Indian group winning in the WTC final, thinking about their brilliant exhibitions in a few series.

"The sort of cricket we are playing for the last three-four years and the positive atmosphere in the team, even when we play away we treat it as a home series, the way the team played in Australia and then against England, I feel we should and we will win," said Yadav.

Team India will be on a high after their dig out from a deficit wins against both Australia and England. Be that as it may, the seamer-accommodating English conditions may represent an alternate test to them and they would need to be at the highest point of their game right from the beginning, with it being a one-off experience.