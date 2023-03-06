WPL 2023: MI-W vs RCB-W - Hayley Matthews stars in Mumbai Indians' successive win

Windies and Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews continues to slay as she guides MI to successive win in the Women's Premier League on Monday. Taking on the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Matthews first picked up three wickets and then scored an unbeaten 77 off 38 balls to win the Player of the Match.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Challengers got off to a relatively good start than Sunday's game as Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine added 39 runs for the first wicket. In not time, RCB was reeling at 43 for four with player in form Matthews picking up two wickets up front.

Odd twenties from the lower order then helped Bangalore-based team put up a fighting total of 155 on the board.