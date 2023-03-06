ugc_banner
RCB-w vs MI-W Live Cricket Score updates | WPL 2023: Mandhana, Devine give RCB flying start

WION Web Team
Mumbai, India Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

Photograph:(Others)

WPL 2023: Catch all the live cricket updates of match 4 of the inaugural edition where Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) is up against the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. 

Hello and welcome to the live updates of match 4 of WPL 2023 where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. At the coin toss, RCB elected to bat first and Harman said they would have bowled anyway so all winners here.

Mumbai Indians play an unchanged side as Bangalore bring in Shreyanka Patil for Sobhana Asha. 

RCB would be looking to shake off their last night's loss in which they lost against a sensational Delhi Capitals. Mumbai, on the other hand, would like to keep up the winning momentum.

06 Mar 2023, 7:34 PM (IST)
Live score updates: RCB-W 12-0 (Over 1) | Mandhana 5 (5), Devine 6 (1)

Brilliant start by RCB first up as Mandhana and Devine send the ball across the boundary once each.

06 Mar 2023, 7:08 PM (IST)
WPL 2023 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Disha Kasat, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Sophie Devine, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Heather Knight, 7 Shreyanka Patil, 8 Kanika Ahuja, 9 Megan Schutt, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Preeti Bose

06 Mar 2023, 7:07 PM (IST)
WPL 2023 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Humaira Kazi, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Issy Wong, 9 Amanjot Kaur, 10 Jintimani Kalita, 11 Saika Ishaque

06 Mar 2023, 7:06 PM (IST)
RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Toss
06 Mar 2023, 7:05 PM (IST)
RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score Updates

We wanted to bowl first anyway. In T20, we need several bowling options - Says MI skipped Harmanpreet Kaur

06 Mar 2023, 7:03 PM (IST)
RCB-W vs MI-W Live updates | WPL 2023: RCB win toss, elect to bat first

It looks like a good wicket to bat on. We had a chat and we want to stick to basics first instead of trying to post a big total. One of the top four must bat long to take the game to 170+ total - Says RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana after winning the toss.

06 Mar 2023, 6:59 PM (IST)
RCB-W vs MI-W Live updates: Pitch Report by Sanjay Manjrekar

The former cricket says that "this is a typical CCI pitch, it's a fair red solid pitch which has a bit in it for everyone. It has a fair sprinkling of grass which will help to bind the pitch together. If you bowl first, the seamers will get a bit of help. It's slightly damp as well and should be helpful for the spinners as well."

06 Mar 2023, 6:52 PM (IST)
RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score Updates: Toss coming up shortly!
06 Mar 2023, 6:49 PM (IST)
RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score Updates: Did you miss UP-W vs GG thriller? We have you covered...
06 Mar 2023, 6:42 PM (IST)
RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score Updates: Will Harman play another special knock?
06 Mar 2023, 6:40 PM (IST)
RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score Updates: RCB on the back foot

After going down by 60 runs versus the Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB have their task cut-out. They are playing their second game without an off day and, hence, it will be interesting to see if they bounce back. 

06 Mar 2023, 6:27 PM (IST)
RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score Updates: MI eye second win on the trot

After a spirited win in their first game, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. are aiming for a second win whereas Smriti Mandhana-starrer RCB are desperate to shake off their last night loss and get their first points.