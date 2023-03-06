RCB-w vs MI-W Live Cricket Score updates | WPL 2023: Mandhana, Devine give RCB flying start
Hello and welcome to the live updates of match 4 of WPL 2023 where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. At the coin toss, RCB elected to bat first and Harman said they would have bowled anyway so all winners here.
Mumbai Indians play an unchanged side as Bangalore bring in Shreyanka Patil for Sobhana Asha.
RCB would be looking to shake off their last night's loss in which they lost against a sensational Delhi Capitals. Mumbai, on the other hand, would like to keep up the winning momentum.
Brilliant start by RCB first up as Mandhana and Devine send the ball across the boundary once each.
1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Disha Kasat, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Sophie Devine, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Heather Knight, 7 Shreyanka Patil, 8 Kanika Ahuja, 9 Megan Schutt, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Preeti Bose
1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Humaira Kazi, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Issy Wong, 9 Amanjot Kaur, 10 Jintimani Kalita, 11 Saika Ishaque
We wanted to bowl first anyway. In T20, we need several bowling options - Says MI skipped Harmanpreet Kaur
It looks like a good wicket to bat on. We had a chat and we want to stick to basics first instead of trying to post a big total. One of the top four must bat long to take the game to 170+ total - Says RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana after winning the toss.
The former cricket says that "this is a typical CCI pitch, it's a fair red solid pitch which has a bit in it for everyone. It has a fair sprinkling of grass which will help to bind the pitch together. If you bowl first, the seamers will get a bit of help. It's slightly damp as well and should be helpful for the spinners as well."
After going down by 60 runs versus the Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB have their task cut-out. They are playing their second game without an off day and, hence, it will be interesting to see if they bounce back.
After a spirited win in their first game, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. are aiming for a second win whereas Smriti Mandhana-starrer RCB are desperate to shake off their last night loss and get their first points.