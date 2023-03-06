WPL 2023: Who is Tara Norris? All you need to know about USA star who claimed 5-fer for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 60 runs to open their campaign in style in the second game of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday (March 05). Being asked to bat first, the Meg Lanning-led side rode on Shafali Verman's blistering 43-ball 72 and the skipper's 45-ball 84 to post 223/2 before Tara Norris -- the only associate player in the competition -- returned with 5 for 29 to restrict RCB for 163-8.

Norris accounted for the scalps of Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight and Kanika Ahuja to claim the first-ever five-wicket haul of the premier tournament. Thus, the 24-year-old youngster from USA made heads turn in her first-ever appearance in WPL 2023.

Who is Tara Norris? All you need to know about the USA star

The American cricketer is a left-handed seamer who has represented the national team in five T20Is. The speedster made the headlines with her performances in England's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, where she returned as the second highest wicket-taker for the Souther Vipers in the 2020 season (accounting for a dozen scalps). In addition, Norris has played for both the Vipers and the Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League in the past.

At the post-match presentation, Norris said, "Delighted. Meg and Shafali started well with the bat and the bowlers executed their plans. It is amazing to be here and delighted with the win. The first wicket is pretty special and will definitely take that."