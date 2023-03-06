WPL 2023: UNMISSABLE! Harris-Ecclestone bring run-chase alive with 20-run over in UP vs GG tie - Watch

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 edition is off to a flier. In the third game, held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh Warriorz (UP-W) edged past Gujarat Giants (GG-W) by three wickets in pursuit of 170 to open their campaign in style. After the Sneh Rana-led Gujarat franchise posted a challenging 169 for 6, opting to bat first, the Alyssa Healy-led side were on the mat after being reduced to 105 for 7 in 15.4 overs. Nonetheless, Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone's unbeaten 70-run stand took their side home in a thrilling last-over finish.

The equation looked improbable for UP-W after the end of the 17th over. Back then, they required 53 off 18 balls. Harris took on Gujara'ts best bowler Kim Garth, who had already claimed a five-fer by then, and led the charge in UP's revival. She found the gaps effectively and slammed as many as three boundaries whereas Ecclestone also chipped in with a solitary four to bring down the equation considerably. Here's the viral video of the duo's stunning onslaught:

Eventually, Harris ended with a 26-ball 59, laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes at a whopping strike rate of 226.92. Meanwhile, Ecclestone returned with a vital 12-ball 22 and ably supported Harris. Earlier, Kiran Navgire had also chipped in with a 43-ball 53 amid the top and middle-order failure. As a result, UP opened their account in the tournament in style whereas Gujarat have lost their opening two games, in successive days.