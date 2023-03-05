WPL 2023: UPW-W vs GG-W - Grace Harris' fireworks help UP Warriorz clinch nail-biter against Gujarat Giants

Australia's Grace Harris made the night all about her as she pulled the rabbit out of the hat to help her team win its first match in the Women's Premier League on Sunday night at DY Patil in Navi Mumbai. Having already played the knock of the tournament, hitting 59* off 26 balls while chasing, Harris, alongside England's Sophie Ecclestone helped Warriorz win the nail-biting thriller by three wickets.

The match the tournament needed. Grace Harris is one special player — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2023 ×

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Gujarat, unlike how they began in their WPL opener, got off to a lovely start with a new pair of Sabbhineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley adding 34 for the first wicket. In absence of regular skipper Beth Mooney, India’s Harleen Deol decided to take the onus on herself and played rather quickly.

Although wickets kept tumbling at one end, Harleen stood her ground and kept pushing the scoring rate; she ended up scoring 46 off 32 balls. Later, with some assistance from Ashleigh Gardner and Dayalan Hemalatha, Gujarat piled up 169 for six in 20 overs.

UP Warriorz got off a shaky start on the flip side of it, losing three wickets inside the first three overs with all falling to Kim Garth. India’s Kiran Navgire impressed one and all with her stroke play as she completed her maiden WPL fifty. Then, two quick wickets in two overs pulled their momentum back, but as destiny had it’s way, it happened for a good reason.

Australian bowler Grace Harris then entered the scene and started hammering from ball one. The strength with which she hit seven boundaries and three sixes it looked like she could help her team cross the line. Partnering with Sophie Ecclestone, Grace took the game till the last over and won it for her side with one of the best chasing knocks seen in women's cricket lately.