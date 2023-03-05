WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants issue statement clearing air about why they replaced Deandra Dottin with Kim Garth

It’s not even a day since the WPL 2023 has started and we are already hit by a controversary.

On Saturday, ahead of the first match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, Gujarat released a statement saying the attacking Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin is injured they are replacing her with Australian Kim Garth in the squad.

However, that’s not even the case as Dottin on her social media handles on Sunday quoted saying she really appreciates all the messages coming her way but she doesn’t know what’s she recovering from as she’s not even injured. She tweeted this, saying, "I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you."

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023 ×

Now, following this tweet from Dottin, Gujarat found themselves in a tight spot and released a statement saying because they were unable to obtain the required medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season, they had to announce Dottin’s replacement.

Having said that, Gujarat Giants, who suffered a humiliating 143-run defeat in the first match of the WPL 2023 against Mumbai, praised the Windies power-hitter saying she’s a wonderful player and for her or for anyone for that matter to participate in the WPL, they need to provide such clearances that are required. They concluded saying upon receiving the medical clearance in future, Dottin will be eligible and available to take part for the franchise in the upcoming seasons.

"Deandra is a world-class player and a wonderful signing for the franchise. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season. Such clearances are a requirement of all the players participating in the WPL. We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon. Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be a part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming seasons," said Gujarat Giants in their statement without mentioning the injury.