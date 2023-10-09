World Cup: That wicket was turning point of the match: Ravindra Jadeja opens up on star show against Australia

Ace Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja had a commendable outing against Australia in his side’s World Cup opener in Chennai, picking up three for 28 in ten overs, including two maidens. Although spinners accounted for six out of ten Aussie wickets, Jadeja’s twin strike in the 30th over put Australia on the mat on a dry Chepauk pitch. Jadeja, however, picked Steve Smith’s wicket, a moment that proved to be the turning point of the match.

Just when Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looked like taking the game away from India with their playing template, Jadeja bowled a Jaffa, which turned right after hitting the tight spot, cleaning Smith’s off-stump. Smith played the wrong line as he expected the ball to come in with the arm, but with little assistance from the pitch, Jadeja got the breakthrough and India the big wicket of Smith on 46.

Speaking to the media after India chased down 200 with six wickets in hand despite early jitters, Jadeja pinpointed the specific moment when the momentum shifted towards India.

"I think that was the turning moment, you know when you get a wicket like Steve Smith. From there onwards it was not easy to just come in and rotate the strike for the new batter," said Jadeja. "So, I would say that wicket was the turning point,” Jadeja told media persons after the game.

Having played for India and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Jaddu, as most fans call him, is quite familiar with the conditions at Chepauk. His experience of playing at this venue for over a decade helped him reap rewards in the World Cup game against Australia.

“And yeah, it helped me, because I knew the conditions in Chennai. I've been playing here for like 10-11 years, so I know the conditions on this ground. I enjoyed it, and whatever I contribute to the team, I always feel happy,” Jadeja added.

How Jadeja trapped Aussies in a spin web

Jadeja picked three crucial wickets of Smith, Labuschagne and keeper-batter Alex Carey and detailed how he planned to trap the Aussies in his spin web.

"When I started the first over, the ball was stopping after falling a little slow. I thought it was the afternoon, it was hot, and the wicket was dry. I thought a stump-line would be better. From here some balls would turn, and some would go straight so it won't be easy for the batsman to line up. This was my plan that I should bowl at the stumps and luckily the ball to Smith turned a little more,” Jadeja added.

Meanwhile, Kohli and KL Rahul’s heroics led India to a famous six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. While Kohli hit a stunning 85, Rahul scored the winning runs, remaining unbeaten on 97.

India’s next match in this World Cup is against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 11).

