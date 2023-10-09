World Cup 2023, Match 6: Spirited New Zealand take on Netherlands in Hyderabad – Preview & result prediction

The upbeat New Zealand side will face the Netherlands in match 6 of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. Fresh off a massive win over defending champions England in the tournament opener, the Kiwis will aim to continue building on the momentum.

On the flip side, the Dutch will look to cause perhaps the biggest upset of this edition in this solo clash on Monday.

NZ's regular captain, Kane Williamson, will miss the second straight CWC game, owing to recovering from the leg injury he sustained earlier this year during an IPL game.

Though he featured in the two warm-up matches, scoring a fifty in one of them, Kane will remain on the bench until cleared to play by the team doctor. His absence would mean Rachin Ravindra, the star for the Black Caps against England, will take the number three slot.

While most of the players would retain their places in the XI for the side’s second World Cup match, either Tim Southee or Lockie Ferguson could return to the XI, replacing Ish Sodhi. Given the venue for this tie will be the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where the pitch on offer is likely to be flat, playing three seamers with two spin-bowling all-rounders (Mitchell Santner and Ravindra) would make for a decent attack.

Kiwis wary of Dutch challenge

The Netherlands might have suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their CWC opener, but they showed grit and pushed Pakistan’s limit, showcasing their skillset.

A team known to cause upsets against top-playing nations in the ICC events, the Dutch cannot be discounted. They will give themselves every chance to deny New Zealand a successive win in this tournament. The star all-rounder Bas de Leede will have all eyes on him.

Result Prediction –

Though the Netherlands is more than capable of causing the first major upset of the tournament, the Kiwis will still walk into the field as favourites in this game.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

Netherlands –

Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren

New Zealand –

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult

