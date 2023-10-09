ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul hits a shot TOO WELL for a six vs Australia and misses out on scoring 100

India batsman KL Rahul missed out on a century as he hit a shot too well vs Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup match on October 8. Rahul was batting on 91 when India needed five runs to win. The batter hit a lofted extra cover drive a bit too nicely in the air and the ball sailed over the boundary for a six, handing India a six-wicket win.

After the shot, which came in the 42nd over off Pat Cummins, Rahul went down on his haunches, realising what he had done, albeit with a smile as India won the game. Have a look at the shot here:

At the post-match presentation, Rahul acknowledged that he was looking to hit a four and a six to reach his century but he hit the shot better than he expected.

"I hit it too well. I wanted to get a hundred by going four and six. Hopefully, some other time I can get it," said the batter who was given Player of the Match for his 97 not out.

India had an early scare in the game when they lost three wickets for mere two runs while chasing 200. Virat Kohli (85) and Rahul then added 165 runs for the fourth wicket to take the game away from the Aussies.

Speaking about the situation, Rahul said: "There was a bit of help for the fast bowlers early on. Towards the end, the dew played a bit of a part for them. It was still two-paced. It wasn't a great wicket to bat on, neither was it too difficult. I think it was a good cricket wicket, that's what you get in South of India especially in Chennai."