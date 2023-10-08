World Cup 2023: KL Rahul reveals advice given by Virat Kohli after coming in to bat against Australia

Overcoming a jittery start, India romped to a comfortable six-wicket victory against Australia in the opening World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. KL Rahul was adjudged Player of the Match for his formidable 97-run innings that was laced with eight boundaries and two maximums.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, KL Rahul revealed he and Virat Kohli decided to pursue the match like Test cricket after coming in to bat when the scoreboard wore a sorry look.

"Quite honestly not a lot of conversation, I thought I’d get a good shower and get a break. I was just trying to get my breath back. Virat said there's a bit of help in this wicket, so we have to play proper shots and think like we're in Test cricket for a little time. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also," said Rahul.

Quizzed about the nature of the pitch which was on the slower side, Rahul said dew played a part during the second innings.

"I think it remained the same for most part of the game. There was a bit of help for the fast bowlers in the start and the spinners came in. I think dew played a part in the end. The ball did come on a little better but the wicket was still two-paced. It was a good cricket wicket and that's what you get in the southern parts of India."

Notably, Rahul and Kohli stitched a 165-run partnership in 215 balls which batted away the Australian side from competition. While Kohli perished on 85, just before the finish line, Rahul carried his bat through and struck the winning runs to kickstart India's World Cup campaign.

"I hit it too well. I was just calculating how I could get to a hundred. Hopefully, some other time I can get the hundred," said Rahul, referring to the majestic six that secured the win.

Fans appreciate the performance

The win had Indian fans go gaga as they applauded the bowlers as well as the batters for putting on a show.

"Kohli 50 in a crucial chase, with the top order out cheaply. Keeps on repeating. What a turnaround after those two sixes 18.5 & 18.6," said one netizen.

Another added: "INDIA BEAT AUSTRALIA BY 6 WICKETS....!!!! Kohli & Rahul are the heroes, India down & out then came one of the best partnerships in the World cup and done it for India. - A dream start for India in World Cup 2023."

A third said: "Australia pride themselves on their fielding. It was a sitter that made the difference. It will bother them.

India will now face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament on October 11 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)