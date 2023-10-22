World Cup 2023, Watch: India vs New Zealand match halted due to THIS bizarre reason

India vs England World Cup match was briefly halted after fog engulfed the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala on Sunday (Oct 22) evening. As the Indian chase was underway, a thick blanket of fog started descending upon the stadium after the 11th over mark.

Initially, the fog wasn't as thick to halt the proceedings as both teams continued to play. However, during the 16th over, bowled by pacer Lockie Ferguson, umpires decided that conditions were dangerous for the play to continue.

Images and videos going viral on social media showed the stadium completely engulfed by the fog which resulted in reduced visibility. As the umpires suggested that the play be halted, New Zealand players showed visible disappointment as the game was finely in the balance.

The commentators on air said that the players would not come back on the field till the conditions improved. According to the Duckworth-Lewis system, mostly employed in case of rain-induced stoppages, the overs were set to be reduced if the match did not start before 8:36 PM IST. 🚨 Fog and clouds in dharamsala cricket stadium and match has been stopped.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/x2u7ordTIr — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@HaroonM33120350) October 22, 2023 × However, after a brief 15-minute halt, the match got back underway as the fog subsided and the players made their way back to the field.

For a match to have a result in ODIs, a minimum of 20 overs have to be completed. However, since the match was stopped in the 16th over, and if it hadn't resumed again, the points would have been shared.

India on the frontfoot

Set a difficult target of 274, India were off to a flyer once again, courtesy of a quick-fire 45 from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. However, after Ferguson was introduced into the attack, he struck on his first ball of the spell and sent both Sharma and Shubman Gill back to the hut.

As of the last update, the pair of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were quietly stitching a partnership and taking the game away from the Kiwis.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

(More details to follow)