IND vs NZ Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- India vs New Zealand pitch report, weather update, live streaming

IND vs NZ head-to-head: India and New Zealand will meet in match no. 21 of the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup. The clash will take place on Sunday (Oct 22) at 2:00 pm IST. The game is slated to take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

India will be coming into the match with three consecutive wins against Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and Men in Blue will look forward to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, New Zealand also remains unbeaten in the tournament, with winning their last match against Afghanistan. Currently, New Zealand tops the points table following India on the second spot.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: India vs Australia head-to-head stats

A total of 62 matches have taken place between India and New Zealand in the ODI format. India has won by 22 matches while New Zealand has won 13 matches. 27 matches ended with a draw between both teams.

Total matches played: 62

Won by India: 22

Won by New Zealand: 13

Matches ended with draw: 27

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The surface at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is one that is preferable to the bowlers, especially the pacers. With ball movement early into the game, the power plays could prove to be crucial for the bowling side. Opting to bowl first and chasing down the target could be a wise decision.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Weather update

It will be a chilly day for both the teams with maximum temperature hovering around 13 degrees, far cry from 37 degrees in Mumbai on Saturday. There will be 74 per cent cloud cover as well.

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand match details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Match 21, World Cup 2023

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Date & Time: Sunday, October 22, 2:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE