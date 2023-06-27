World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli chooses his favourite venue for ICC tournament

The poster boy of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli has reacted to the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule. The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the CWC schedule in an event organised in Mumbai today, June 27. Interestingly, the ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy, which was unveiled on Monday, had a twist. It was launched into the space stratosphere, at an altitude of 1,20,000 feet above the Earth. The 50-over World Cup tournament will be hosted by India solely and will be played among 10 countries from October 5 to November 19, 2023. Virat Kohli picks Wankhede While talking to ICC, former India skipper Virat Kohli said that playing at Wankhede will be the most exciting. For the unversed, it’s the same venue where MS Dhoni had hit the winning six and lifted the 2011 World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli played an important knock in the match as when he walked in to bat at number 4, veterans like Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag were dismissed. He stabilised the Indian innings by building a partnership of 83 runs with Gautam Gambhir.

While talking about the same, Kohli said that he is looking forward to playing at Wankhede as it will have the feels. "I was quite young then. I saw what it meant to the seniors. I can understand what they went through and how special it is to play a home world cup and how excited they are going to be. So personally, I'm looking forward to playing in Mumbai. It'd be great to experience that atmosphere again," Kohli told ICC. A decade-long drought This ODI World Cup 2023 is very significant for the Indians, that too for various reasons. India won its last ICC trophy in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Even after having the largest bench strength in the world, India has not been able to win an ICC trophy for the last 10 years. BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world, hence, they are expected to have world-class amenities.

