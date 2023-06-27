ICC 2023 World Cup Trophy launched into space

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy in a very unique way. It was launched into the space stratosphere, at an altitude of 1,20,000 feet above the Earth. The temperature at that altitude was -65 degree celcius. The trophy has been brought back to the hosting country India and will now be taken across 18 countries. The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played between October and November. ODI World Cup 2023 trophy landed at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium The ODI World Cup 2023 trophy landed at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India will kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8.

BCCI Secretary Jai Shah shared the video of the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy unveiling via his Twitter account. “An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the CWC 2023 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed, a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India,” Shah wrote. An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the #CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India. @BCCI @ICC_ pic.twitter.com/wNZU6ByRI5 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2023 × ODI World Cup 2023 trophy will travel to 18 countries The World Cup Trophy Tour begins on June 27 and the trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and hosts India. Cricket fans will be able to gaze at the gleaming trophy through various activities on this tour.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour will mark an important milestone. “Now wait for the biggest ICC World Cup ever is about to end. Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want as many people as possible to see this trophy closely,” Allardice said.