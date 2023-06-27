ICC 2023 World Cup Trophy launched into space
Story highlights
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will begin with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener in October. With just four months left for the mega cricket tournament to begin, the CWC 2023 trophy was launched in space, making it one of a kind.
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will begin with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener in October. With just four months left for the mega cricket tournament to begin, the CWC 2023 trophy was launched in space, making it one of a kind.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy in a very unique way. It was launched into the space stratosphere, at an altitude of 1,20,000 feet above the Earth. The temperature at that altitude was -65 degree celcius. The trophy has been brought back to the hosting country India and will now be taken across 18 countries. The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played between October and November.
ODI World Cup 2023 trophy landed at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium
The ODI World Cup 2023 trophy landed at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India will kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8.
Also read: CWC'2023: PCB says participation depends on government clearance after ICC announces schedule
BCCI Secretary Jai Shah shared the video of the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy unveiling via his Twitter account. “An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the CWC 2023 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed, a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India,” Shah wrote.
An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the #CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India. @BCCI @ICC_ pic.twitter.com/wNZU6ByRI5— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2023
ODI World Cup 2023 trophy will travel to 18 countries
The World Cup Trophy Tour begins on June 27 and the trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and hosts India. Cricket fans will be able to gaze at the gleaming trophy through various activities on this tour.
Also read: ICC announces ODI WC schedule, England to face NZ in opener; India-Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour will mark an important milestone. “Now wait for the biggest ICC World Cup ever is about to end. Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want as many people as possible to see this trophy closely,” Allardice said.
On the other hand, BCCI Secretary Jai Shah said Cricket connects the country more than any other sport. “There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the country. We look forward to hosting the six-week Cricket World Cup amongst the ten best teams in the world. The countdown to the World Cup has begun and this is the best opportunity for fans to be a part of the mega event,” he concluded.