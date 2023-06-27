CWC'2023: PCB says participation depends on government clearance after ICC announces schedule

India and Pakistan are set to face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15 in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the much-awaited schedule on Tuesday, June 27. Defending champion England will play against New Zealand in the tournament opener on October 5.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are still awaiting clearance from their government to travel to India for the marquee event.

“The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan’s clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues. We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC). This position is consistent to what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback,” PCB Communications Director Sami Ul Hasan told WION.

Pakistan, notably, had asked for venues to be changed for some of its matches including India. The ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, had rejected the demand. The venues can be changed only because of the security concerns. The request by Pakistan had no sufficient grounds to change the venue, hence was declined.

Apart from its match against India, Pak had also asked for the change of venue against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. According to a report from CricBuzz, the ICC and the BCCI in a meeting held on June 20, informed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of their decision of no change in venues.

Talking about Pakistan's matches, the Men in Green start their campaign against a qualifying team on October 6 in Hyderabad. The team will also play their second match against another qualifying team on October 12 in Hyderabad as well. Their next match is probably the biggest fixture of the World Cup - vs India on October 15 in Ahmedabad. Opponent Venue Date Qualifier Team Hyderabad October 6 Qualifier Team Hyderabad October 12 India Ahmedabad October 15 Australia Bengaluru October 20 Afghanistan Chennai October 23 South Africa Chennai October 27 Bangladesh Kolkata October 31 New Zealand Bengaluru November 4 England Kolkata November 12 Pakistan then travel to Bengaluru to play against Australia on October 20. The next two matches, against Afghanistan on October 23 and against South Africa on October 27, have been scheduled in Chennai. The next match for 1992-World Cup winner is in Kolkata on October 31 against Bangladesh.

Pakistan will next face New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru before returning to Kolkata to play their final league match against England on November 12.

If qualified for the semifinals, Pakistan will play in Kolkata on November 16 in Kolkata. India will play in Mumbai if qualified for semis unless they play against Pakistan, in that case they'll play in Kolkata, reported ICC.

