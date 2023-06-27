ICC announces ODI WC schedule, England to face NZ in opener; India-Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15

On Tuesday (June 27), the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally shared the much-awaited full schedule of the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition, to be held in India in October-November. After much speculation, the full schedule is out with defending champions England to face New Zealand in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on October whereas India will kick off their campaign versus Australia on October 08 in Ahmedabad. The hosts will lock horns with Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune are the venues for the ten-team tournament. It is to be noted that if Pakistan reaches the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata. Meanwhile, India will play their semi-finals, if they reach that far, in Mumbai unless they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan. In that case, they will meet at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India's venues are Ahmedabad (versus Pakistan), Chennai (against Australia), Delhi (against Afghanistan), Lucknow (versus England), Dharamshala (versus New Zealand), Kolkata (against South Africa), Pune (against Bangladesh), Bengaluru (versus Q1) and Mumbai (versus Q2).

Here is the full schedule:

ICC World Cup 2023 Knockouts:

• 1st Semifinal - 15th November, Mumbai.

• 2nd Semifinal - 16th November, Kolkata.

• Final - 19th November, Ahmedabad

What is the format for CWC'23?

The 2019 format will be followed for the upcoming edition of the 50-over World Cup. Every side will lock horns with the other nine teams once in the round-robin stage and the top four sides will proceed to the semi-finals (with the top-ranked side facing the fourth-positioned team and the second-ranked team facing the third-positioned side). The final will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on November 19.