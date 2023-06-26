Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium are frontrunners to host 2023 World Cup semis - BCCI official

In the latest development surrounding the schedule of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, the venues for the two semi-finals seem to be locked, with the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai frontrunners to host Super Four matches. Another venue – the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, was also considered to host one of the semis, but with chances of rain during November in that part of the country, it fell behind in the pecking order.

"Mumbai's Wankhede and Kolkata's Eden Gardens are two likely venues for the World Cup semi-finals. Earlier, Chennai was also in the race, but it seems Eden is slightly ahead now," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday. "One of the reasons could be the November weather in Chennai, where there is always a chance of rain."

Representatives of selected twelve hosting associations were called in Mumbai on Monday to discuss details and finalise the venues before official announcement of the World Cup schedule on June 27, tentatively slated to begin on October 5.

Meanwhile, the reports state if India qualify for the home World Cup semis, they will probably play their last-four clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ironically, this is the same ground where 12 years ago, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian team won the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka, ending India’s 28-year wait to lift the 50-over World Cup. 2023 World Cup format Much like how the format was during the previous edition in England in 2019, this World Cup will also consist of ten teams, with eight already qualified for the mega event – including the host India, its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, alongside England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. The race for the remaining two spots is ongoing in Zimbabwe in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier, where the top teams will fill those positions.

All ten teams will play each other in the Round-Robin format, while top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Per the tentative schedule shared earlier, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, and the Chepauk stadium in Chennai will host their clash against Australia. The opener is expected to be played between defending champions England and former two-time runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, India is set to travel to the Island nation West Indies for the full tour that begins on July 12, including two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is – the schedule and squads (Tests, ODIs) were announced earlier.