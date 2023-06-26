CWC Qualifier: Logan Van Beek fires Netherlands to classic ODI win over West Indies in Super-Over

Unbelievable scenes unfolded in Harare as the Netherlands stunned the former two-time World Champions West Indies in one of the best ODI matches ever. After completing their highest team total while chasing (374/9), the Netherlands entered record books with their number eight batter Logan Van Beek slamming 30 runs in the Super-Over – most by any player across formats in international cricket, and with them reducing West Indies to 8/2 in the reply, Netherlands won the match and strengthened their chances of making the top two.

On the same day when Zimbabwe also created history by breaching the 400-run-mark (408/6) for the first time in their ODI history against the USA and winning the clash by the second biggest margin (by runs) - 304 runs, the Netherlands and the West Indies kept the drama alive at a different venue.

After being sent to bat first, the West Indies openers got off to a flyer with Brendon King and Johnson Charles completing their respective fifties. With handy contributions from experienced Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks, West Indies had their nose in front for the early part of the game.

The tide for them changed when Nicholas Pooran entered the scene. The star keeper-batter slammed his second hundred of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, hitting an unbeaten 104 off 65 balls, including nine fours and six sixes.

West Indies posted a mammoth 374 for six in 50 overs.

Having already qualified for the Super Six stage, the Netherlands looked upbeat and determined to hunt this target. Openers contributed 76 runs for the first wicket inside the first ten before West Indies made a comeback and picked two wickets in quick succession.

While the 20s and 30s kept the European side in the game, it was a 143-run stand for the fifth wicket between Teja Nidamanuru and captain and keeper Scott Edwards that sent shivers down the West Indian camp.

Teja’s maiden hundred of the tournament and a quick-fire 14-ball 28 from Logan Van Beek brought the Netherlands closer to the target. Two wickets in the final over to Alzarri Joseph, including the one on the last ball of Beek, saw the match entering into the Super Over. The Super Over drama that shocked the world Per the norms, the team that batted last should begin, and thus Netherlands’ batters come out in the middle with Van Beek taking strike.

Against the experienced campaigner Jason Holder, the right-handed batter slammed 30 runs off six balls – hitting three sixes and as many fours. With these many runs hit in the Super Over, a new world record was created.

Returning with the ball in hand, Van Been conceded six off the first ball but kept his cool and bowled tight lines, picking two wickets of Charles and Holder on successive balls to help his team win an all-time classic in Harare.

For his magnificent achievement against a full-strength West Indies side, Netherlands’ Logan Van Beek won the Player of the Match award.