CWC Qualifier: 408/6 - Zimbabwe create history, post their highest ODI score courtesy Sean Williams' 174

Off all the Test-playing nations, Zimbabwe was one of the few left that didn’t complete 400 runs or more in an ODI inning – and on Monday, June 26 – they ticked that box too. Playing against the USA in their final ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier game in Harare, hosts Zimbabwe scored a mammoth 408 for six in their first innings, courtesy of an incredible 174 by captain Sean Williams.

Having already qualified for the Super Six stage, thanks to a thumping win over West Indies the other day, upbeat Zimbabwe looked determined to come on top against the USA too. After being asked to bat first, Zimbabwean openers, keeper-batter Joylord Gumbie and Innocent Kaia put up 58 runs for the first wicket. Following Kaia’s dismissal, captain Sean Williams joined Gumbie in the middle as the pair started building a partnership.

The pair went berserk, stitching a 160-run stand for the second wicket in just over 20 overs. Kaia getting out on 78 brought the player of the match in the previous game for Zimbabwe – Sikandar Raza, onto the crease. The experienced campaigner didn’t waste any time and slammed a 27-ball 48, hitting five fours and two sixes. In the meantime, Williams completed his hundred and marched towards crossing the 150-run mark.

Just when it looked like everyone was done with entertainment for the day, Ryan Burl entered the scene and made the crowd go crazy, with his unbelievable 47 off 16 balls, including three fours and four sixes. After three wickets during the fag end of the innings, Williams also departed for 174 off 101 balls – hitting 21 fours and five sixes. It was also his highest score in ODIs.

Courtesy of a late blitz in the final over, Zimbabwe crossed the 400-run-mark for the first time in their ODI history. In the end, they scored 408-6, surpassing their previous best team total of 351 for seven against Kenya in 2009. Here are Zimbabwe’s highest team totals in ODIs – 408/6 vs USA – 2023

351/7 vs Kenya – 2009

340/2 vs Namibia – 2003

338/7 vs Bermuda – 2006

334/5 vs Pakistan – 2015 Meanwhile, from Group A, Netherlands and West Indies have cruised ahead in the Super Six Stage.

So far, Zimbabwe won all their previous three matches – beating Nepal by eight wickets, the Netherlands by six wickets and West Indies by 35 runs.