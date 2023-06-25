CWC Qualifier: Sri Lanka rout Ireland by 133 runs to advance into Super Six stage

Sri Lanka continue to impress in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe with their third straight win on Sunday. The Island nation beat Ireland by 133 runs to advance to the Super Six stage of the ongoing tournament, while Ireland got knocked out. Alongside Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman from Group B have also cruised ahead.

In another top-tier clash in this World Cup Qualifier, Sri Lanka batted first after losing the toss. Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka began proceedings and put their side on the front foot. Although two quick wickets derailed Sri Lanka’s momentum, a 168-run stand for the third wicket between Sadeera Samarawickrama and Karunaratne kept them ahead.

With Samarawickrama getting out on a well-made 82, handy contributions from Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva helped Sri Lanka pose a mammoth total of 325 in 50 overs. The highlight of the inning was the maiden ODI hundred by left-handed Karunaratne, who remained unbeaten on 103 off 103 balls, hitting eight fours. Ireland’s seamer Mark Adair stood tall for them, picking four for 46.

Coming into this match with two convincing wins in this tournament earlier, Sri Lanka looked determined to complete the hat-trick and cruise further.

After removing experienced campaigner Paul Sterling on six, Sri Lankan bowlers wasted less time tearing into the Irish batting line-up as at one stage, inside 12 overs, Ireland had lost four wickets for 58.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka’s premier white-ball bowler, stepped up to the occasion, as he outfoxed the clueless Irish batters with this third successive five-for of the Qualifier. While Curtis Campher and Harry Tector top-scored with 39 and 33, respectively, an expensive yet effective five for 79 from Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka dismiss Ireland on 192, winning the contest by 133 runs. Sri Lanka set eye on World Cup berth Sri Lanka will now face Scotland in their last-league match before the Super Six stage begins on June 29.

Meanwhile, from Group A, hosts Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, and West Indies have qualified for the final round.

“Everything goes in the right direction, but we could have done better with the bat at the end,” Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said after the win. “We are very confident and are playing to the conditions. We need to do well whatever the conditions here going forward,” he added.