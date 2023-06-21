ODI World Cup 2023: ICC, BCCI reject PCB's request to change venues for high-profile clashes - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have reportedly rejected the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to alter the venues for the high-profile clashes in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The PCB had asked to alter the venues for the World Cup clashes at the start of the week, but it has now been reported that ICC has turned down the request of the PCB and will have to stick to the original schedule which is yet to be made public. BCCI, ICC turn down PCB’s request According to a report from Cricbuzz, the ICC and the BCCI, as hosts of the World Cup in October-November, held a meeting on Tuesday, June 20, and have officially informed the PCB about their joint decision. Pakistan had requested to switch venues for their clash against Afghanistan and Australia. Chennai had been offered for Pakistan’s clash against Afghanistan while Bengaluru was to host the clash against Australia.

The ICC and BCCI rejected have reportedly stated that there is no reason to alter the venues for the World Cup on current grounds. A venue can only be changed if there are security concerns or the ground is not fit to host international matches. While BCCI ICC reserves the right to change the venue at the request of the BCCI as they are the hosts, they did not find suitable reasons to make changes to the venue.

ALSO READ | 'Not going to...': Ben Stokes backs declaration call after England lose Edgbaston Test to Australia Pakistan not entertained for India clash Earlier, Pakistan had requested to change the venue for the India game which is to be held in Ahmedabad. However, the request was turned down as well as there were no sufficient grounds to do so. Najam Sethi wanted the India vs Pakistan clash to take place away from the Narendra Modi Stadium but the ICC and the BCCI turned down the proposal.

As things stand, India and Pakistan are set to meet on October 15 with World Cup starting after the conclusion of the Asia Cup in September. The reported dates for the start of the World Cup are October 5 and the final will take place on November 19. The schedule is yet to be made public and is expected to come out in early July.

