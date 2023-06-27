ICC World Cup 2023: 10 teams to face each other- Here's the format of WC 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: The International Cricket Council announced the fixture for the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, June 27. One of the biggest tournaments in the world of cricket will begin on October 5 and will culminate on November 19. The opener and final matches of this tournament will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The other nine venues are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in a much-awaited clash between the 2019 World Cup finalists that opens the tournament in Ahmedabad, while hosts India will face off against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on 8 October.

Ahmedabad will also host one of the most anticipated matches between the age-old rivals India and Pakistan on October 15 and Australia and England on November.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said, “We are delighted to release the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule which is always a huge occasion ahead of any global event.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “It’s a matter of great honour and pride to be hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in different cities across India, showcasing the rich diversity of our country.

“The fervour and passion for cricket in India is unique. I am sure fans both here and abroad would be looking forward to the tournament’s return to India for the first time since 2011 when our team became the first to lift the trophy on home soil. ICC World Cup 2023: What is the format for this year’s World Cup? A total of eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

Total number of teams: 10

The tournament retains the round-robin format of last time with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. There are six days of matches which will start at 10:30 am IST while all other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 2:00 pm IST.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

India has not announced any list of probable yet for the World Cup and it is expected that they will start taking a call after the West Indies series. India will play Asia Cup as well, which is going to be played in a 50-over format, after which India is expected to zero in on the probable final squad for the ODI World Cup.

