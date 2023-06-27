Not India vs Pakistan! Muttiah Muralitharan names the match he is looking forward to in ODI World Cup
Story highlights
After ICC released the full schedule of the ODI World Cup, Muttiah Muralitharan named the match he is looking forward to in ODI World Cup.
After ICC released the full schedule of the ODI World Cup, Muttiah Muralitharan named the match he is looking forward to in ODI World Cup.
The International Cricket Council, on Tuesday (June 27), announced the full schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, which will be held in India in October-November. After a long delay, the schedule was revealed and it has created a huge stir on social media platforms and in the cricketing fraternity. Defending champions England will take on last edition's runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 05 whereas India will open their campaign versus Australia in Chennai on October 08.
India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. By all means, it will be the biggest clash of the World Cup. Apart from the Indo-Pak face-off, the cricketing fraternity will also await the battle between England-Australia, New Zealand-Australia, Australia-South Africa, Pakistan-Bangladesh, etc. For Muttiah Muralitharan, he is looking forward to India's face-off versus England in Lucknow on October 29.
“I am looking forward to India vs England. India are one of the favourites because they are playing at home and they know how to win in India. This is going to be a very interesting match and I want to watch it,” Muralitharan was quoted as saying to Star Sports.
Also Read: India would want to win 2023 ODI World Cup for Virat Kohli, says Virender Sehwag as ICC shares full schedule
In the 2019 ODI World Cup, India and England locked horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham where Eoin Morgan & Co. beat Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue by 31 runs in a high-scoring contest. The last time when India co-hosted the World Cup, in 2011, both sides met in a memorable game which ended in a tie. It will be interesting to see which side ends on top this time around in the upcoming edition.
India will open their campaign versus England in their first warm-up game on September 30 whereas they will play Qualifier 2 in their second and last warm-up game, on October 03. The two-time winners will open their campaign in the main draw versus Australia in Chennai on October 08 and then play Afghanistan on October 11 (in New Delhi), Pakistan on October 15 (in Ahmedabad), Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamshala, England on October 29 in Lucknow, Qualifier 2 on November 02 in Mumbai, South Africa on November 05 and Qualifier 1 in Bengaluru.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.