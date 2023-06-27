Not India vs Pakistan! Muttiah Muralitharan names the match he is looking forward to in ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council, on Tuesday (June 27), announced the full schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, which will be held in India in October-November. After a long delay, the schedule was revealed and it has created a huge stir on social media platforms and in the cricketing fraternity. Defending champions England will take on last edition's runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 05 whereas India will open their campaign versus Australia in Chennai on October 08.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. By all means, it will be the biggest clash of the World Cup. Apart from the Indo-Pak face-off, the cricketing fraternity will also await the battle between England-Australia, New Zealand-Australia, Australia-South Africa, Pakistan-Bangladesh, etc. For Muttiah Muralitharan, he is looking forward to India's face-off versus England in Lucknow on October 29.

“I am looking forward to India vs England. India are one of the favourites because they are playing at home and they know how to win in India. This is going to be a very interesting match and I want to watch it,” Muralitharan was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, India and England locked horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham where Eoin Morgan & Co. beat Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue by 31 runs in a high-scoring contest. The last time when India co-hosted the World Cup, in 2011, both sides met in a memorable game which ended in a tie. It will be interesting to see which side ends on top this time around in the upcoming edition.