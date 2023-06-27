India would want to win 2023 ODI World Cup for Virat Kohli, says Virender Sehwag as ICC shares full schedule

On Tuesday (June 27), the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the much-awaited full schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition, set to be held in India in October-November. India, under Rohit Sharma, will open their campaign versus Australia on October 05 and aim to go the distance in the mega event and end their ten-year-long ICC title drought. After the schedule was announced, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said that Team India will be eager to win it for Virat Kohli, who is in the twilight of his illustrious career.

India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, under MS Dhoni. Back then, the players were motivated to give a fitting farewell to Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last 50-over World Cup. As the forthcoming World Cup is expected to be the last for Kohli, Sehwag feels India will be motivated to replicate the same for King Kohli. 'Everybody will look to win the World Cup for Virat Kohli' "We played that World Cup for Tendulkar. We won the World Cup for Sachin paaji. Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 percent," Sehwag told Star Sports.

"I think Virat Kohli is also looking to this World Cup. 100,000 people will watch you at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat knows how the pitches will behave. I am sure he will score a lot of runs and he will do his best to win the World Cup for India," the former Indian opener added.

Sehwag was part of Dhoni-led India's winning run in the 2011 edition, where the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the tournament finale to win the trophy for the second time in the country's history.