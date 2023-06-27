When Shashi Tharoor met Shoaib Akhtar at Dubai airport

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor bumped into former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar at the Dubai airport and the result was quite interesting. Tharoor shared a selfie with Akhtar and revealed that both of them talked about India and Pakistan as well as cricket. Notably, Tharoor was returning to Delhi after attending a Literature Festival in England when he met the former Pakistan pacer at the Dubai Airport. The senior politician called the meeting pleasant and heaped praises on the former cricketer. Shoaib Akhtar was also quick to reply to this tweet.

Tharoor described the Pakistan cricket legend as a smart, attractive, and flamboyant bowler. The 67-year-old politician also told Shoaib Akhtar about the mass fan following he has in India.

Also read: ICC World Cup 2023 full schedule out: Check date, time, venue & all you need to know Shashi Tharoor on meeting Shoaib Akhtar Sharing his experience after meeting Shoaib Akhtar, Shashi Tharoor posted a selfie and wrote, “On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when Shoaib Akhtar said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is! He has plenty of fans on our side of the border. All the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket.”

Shoaib Akhtar replied to his tweet and said that it was nice meeting the senior Congress leader. On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is! He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a_ pic.twitter.com/4WZl8V1rbN — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 26, 2023 × Twitter’s divided reactions to the friendly meet-up Soon after Shashi Tharoor shared the selfie on his Twitter profile, netizens showered the post with divided reactions. While a few cricket fans liked the photo and also wished for peace between the two nations, some Twitter users seem to have problems with Tharoor praising and clicking selfies with Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

"1.4 billion Indians in the world, and of course, as a Congressi you bump into a Pakistani. Keep it up, old chap, good show,” wrote a Twitter user, while another tweet read, “There is nothing more shameful that Indian public elected MP is busy on meeting with a man who wants to capture India.”