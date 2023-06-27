ICC World Cup 2023 full schedule out: IND vs PAK on October 15- Check date, time, venue & all you need to know
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The official fixture of the ICC World Cup 2023 was released by ICC on Tuesday. Previous edition finalists England and New Zealand will kick off the proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. Here are all the details.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been announced along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days. The World Cup will kick off on October 5 this year. Hosts India will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Teams
A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament. The first eight teams have already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the ongoing Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which will conclude on July 9.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Format
Each team will play the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India’s fixtures
IND vs AUS: October 8, Chennai
IND vs AFG: October 11, Delhi
IND vs PAK: October 15, Ahmedabad
IND vs BAN: October 19, Pune
IND vs NZ: October 22, Dharamshala
IND vs ENG: October 29, Lucknow
IND vs QF2: November 2, Mumbai
IND vs SA: November 5, Kolkata
IND vs QF1: November 11, Bengaluru
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Knockouts
1st Semifinal - 15th November, Mumbai.
2nd Semifinal - 16th November, Kolkata.
Final - 19th November, Ahmedabad
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Venues
Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
2023 ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues
Ahmedabad
5 October – England vs New Zealand
15 October – India vs Pakistan
4 November – England vs Australia
10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan
19 November – Final
Hyderabad
6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
Dharamsala
7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)
10 October – England vs Bangladesh
16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1
22 October – India vs New Zealand
29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)
Delhi
7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2
11 October – India vs Afghanistan
15 October – England vs Afghanistan
25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1
6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
Chennai
8 October – India vs Australia
14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan
23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa
Lucknow
13 October – Australia vs South Africa
17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2
21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)
29 October – India vs England
3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
Pune
19 October – India vs Bangladesh
30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa
8 November – England vs Qualifier 1
12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
Bengaluru
20 October – Australia vs Pakistan
26 October – England vs Qualifier 2
4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)
9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
11 November – India vs Qualifier 1
Mumbai
21 October – England vs South Africa
24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh
2 November – India vs Qualifier 2
7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan
15 November – Semifinal 1
Kolkata
28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh
5 November – India vs South Africa
12 November – England vs Pakistan
16 November – Semifinal 2
