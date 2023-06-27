ICC World Cup 2023 full schedule out: IND vs PAK on October 15- Check date, time, venue & all you need to know

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been announced along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days. The World Cup will kick off on October 5 this year. Hosts India will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Teams

A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament. The first eight teams have already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the ongoing Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which will conclude on July 9.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Format

Each team will play the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India’s fixtures

IND vs AUS: October 8, Chennai