Football: Real Madrid remain 'hopeful' of signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe - Report

La Liga football club Real Madrid tried to sign French superstar and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Kylian Mbappe last year but the deal couldn't happen. The Spain-based club, however, remains hopeful of a deal to land the French captain this summer, reported ESPN citing sources.

Notably, Mbappe had almost landed in Bernabeu last summer but a U-turn at last moment saw him extending his stay in Paris. The situation, however, has changed since and Mbappe has publicly informed of his intention of not extending his stint with PSG after the upcoming season.

There, however, have been no progress on Mbappe's possible landing in Madrid since he made that statement on June 12 as the club stays cautious of the developments.

Also Read: French defender Benjamin Mendy faces retrial for alleged sex offences

Real Madrid, on the other hand, in general opinion, have completed their transfer activities this summer. The Spanish club has signed Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Fran García and Brahim Díaz. Real, however, have left the no. 9 shirt slot vacant after Karim Benzama's departure.

Benzama, in a surprising move, has moved to Saudi to play for Al Ittihad.

If Mbappe moves out of Paris, it'll be a double-blow for PSG after they saw Argentina's world cup-winning captain Lionel Messi leaving for America. Messi, after a two-year stint, decided to leave Paris for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.

Messi's departure, however, wasn't a memorable one as the soccer star was booed and jeered by PSG fans during his last match for the club. Messi recently opened on his relationship with the PSG fans, revealing the 'fracture' between him and a section of fans.

"I think the vast majority still see me and treat me as they did at the beginning, but there was a fracture with a significant group of the Paris fans, which obviously wasn't my intention, far from it. And well, it happened just as it happened before with (Kylian) Mbappe, with Neymar. I know that's the way they behave," Messi had said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE