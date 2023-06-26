Football: Lionel Messi's BOMBSHELL revelation about 'fractured' relationship with PSG fans | READ

Argentina's world cup winning captain Lionel Messi has revealed that he suffered a 'fracture' in relationship with a significant group of Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The football superstar was with the Ligue 1 club from 2021 to 2023. He opted against extending his contract at the end of last season and has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami in the USA.

"Well, I think in the beginning it was something wonderful," Messi said in an interview with told beIN Sports. "Same as the reception I had when I arrived. But then some people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris supporters.

The 35-year-old was jeered after PSG failed to qualify for the Champions League past two seasons. Messi was also booed by the fans after his last game for the Paris-based club.

"I think the vast majority still see me and treat me as they did at the beginning, but there was a fracture with a significant group of the Paris fans, which obviously wasn't my intention, far from it. And well, it happened just as it happened before with (Kylian) Mbappe, with Neymar. I know that's the way they behave.

France captain and Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe had also lashed out at PSG fans for not giving deserved respect to Messi.

"But, well, I'll take away with me the people who respected me, as I always respected everyone since I arrived and that's all. It's an anecdote," added Messi during the interview.

The Argentinian also opined that that the quality in matches went down at the top level following the Qatar World Cup.

"So, I think the World Cup affects everything for different situations, because of the timing in the season," Messi added.

"I don't think it is an excuse, either, because many of the players went to the World Cup, but I think that in general the level of the league or the Champions League has felt a little bit of the wear and tear of the World Cup, even though we won it. Everyone comes back in a different way for different reasons."

