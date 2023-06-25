Neymar pens heartfelt post after admitting to cheating on pregnant girlfriend, losses 80,000 followers

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar penned a heartfelt note for pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi after admitting to cheating on her. Neymar wrote by doing so, he did wrong to everyone and realised how much his girlfriend suffered.

Neymar further said though he had apologised to Bruna – a fashion influencer and model, in personal, he felt obligated to come out and do it in front of everyone. Also, after this news broke on the internet, Neymar lost around 80,000 followers on his Instagram handle.

Answering speculations of him cheating on her with Fernanda Campos - a social media star, Neymar said with this news spreading negativity around his girlfriend at a time when both are expecting a baby girl, the former Barcelona forward wrote, ‘I risk saying I'm wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends...

‘All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child.’

In his public apology to his pregnant girlfriend, Neymar added, ‘Can't imagine without you. I don't know if we'll work out, but TODAY you're sure I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger.’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr) × ‘Can’t wait to meet you in person, Daughter’ – Neymar’s new post Three days after issuing a public apology for cheating on Bruna – who in April announced the pregnancy with a couple of pictures on Instagram, Neymar posted a heart-warming video on his social media handle, celebrating welcoming his daughter into the world.

In his latest post, Neymar wrote, ‘We were so looking forward to this moment...

We can't wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! 💖✨👧🏽💕 You are our greatest gift!’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRUNA BIANCARDI (@brunabiancardi) × What does future holds for Neymar at PSG? Following Neymar’s former teammate and old friend Lionel Messi’s departure from the French club to Inter Miami in the USA this summer, speculations of several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, chasing the forward did rounds on the internet.

While no concrete talks are happening from both ends, the latest reports suggest Chelsea is plotting a move for the winger after Kai Havertz’s move to the fellow London club Arsenal.

As things stand, Neymar is still under contract with PSG, and with star-striker Kylian Mbappe also confirming his stay this season, Neymar could eventually continue playing for the Ligue 1 champions.