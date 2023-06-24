'I learned a lot from you as a player...': Kylian Mbappe's heartfelt birthday post for Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe wished his former PSG teammate Lionel Messi on his 36th birthday in a heartfelt note on social media. From rubbing shoulders and sharing the dressing room for two seasons in France to playing against each other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar, Messi and Mbappe had some rapport on and off the field.

On Messi’s 36th birthday on Saturday, June 24, Mbappe, on his Instagram handle, thanked the Argentine superstar and even said he learned a lot from Messi in those two years. The French striker also wished his ex-teammate best wishes for his new venture.

"Happy birthday legend. Thank you for these 2 years together in Paris, I learned a lot from you as a player, partner, opponent and man. For that alone I am thankful. Good luck on your new adventure," Mbappe wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) × Upon joining the French club from FC Barcelona after spending nearly two decades at Camp Nou, Messi’s two-year tenure with PSG didn’t end the way everyone had hoped for.

After PSG failed to win the Champions League during this time – the same purpose for which Messi joined the club, things started to fall apart between the two. Also, his casual visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, worked as a catalyst as he got suspended for the same. Though he issued a public apology for his unapproved visit to the Gulf nation, Messi decided not to renew his contract further.

After PSG lifted the Ligue 1 title this season, Messi, who during his stay in Paris, was often booed by home fans, decided to join USA’s Inter Miami despite several offers from Saudi Arabia and his former club Barcelona. Messi on not joining Barcelona After joining the MLS team on a free transfer, Messi disclosed why he didn’t go elsewhere. The World Cup winner with Argentina revealed the only reason he didn’t rejoin Barcelona was because of a lack of surety from the club, and after how his exit unfolded in the first place in 2021, Messi feared suffering the same fate again.

On the other hand, Mbappe, the 2018 World Champion, didn’t sign a contract with French giants, and though rumours of him joining Real Madrid this summer did rounds on the internet, Mbappe put everything under the map and confirmed he would stay at PSG for one more season.